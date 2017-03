EVANS, Ga.- Halloween happened early for hundreds of kids in Columbia County this Wednesday.

Halloween With A Heart is an opportunity for children with special needs to trick-or-treat in safe environment.

Take a look at our gallery of photos taken at the event below:

The event was held on Wednesday October 14th from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Patriot’s Park.

Our Jennie Montgomery was there.