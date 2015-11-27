Small, Locally Owned Shops Hope To Cash In On Holiday Shopping Weekend

Augusta, GA – As Black Friday comes to a close, big box retailers are gearing up for Cyber Monday. Smaller, locally owned shops however, will open up tomorrow for Small Business Saturday with products people can also use for holiday gifts. They aren’t located in the Augusta Mall or the Augusta Exchange shopping strip, but they offer items you can wrap up this holiday season.

“We’re doing 20 percent off the whole store, which is a big sale for us because we normally don’t do discounts on the whole store,” said Hannah Greene, Swank manager.

Forget the chaos at larger retailers. Small businesses like the few in Surrey Center and Summerville want you inside their shops for this holiday. Swank is one of those stores, with just two shops in the CSRA. It offers several options for that Christmas checklist from candles to clothes and the accessories to go with them.

“I just want people to be able to come in on Small Business Saturday and find something for themselves first of all. We have a lot of clothes and gifts and accessories and I love it when people can find something for themselves,” Greene said.

Nancy Bowers at Summerville Rags told News Channel 6 her place offers items you won’t see people around town wearing.

She explained, “People come to us because we have quality fabric, we have good construction in our clothes, and people wear our clothes for years. People wear our clothes for years. Our customers come back and tell us, ‘You know that so and so that I bought you know ten years ago even, I’m still wearing it.’”

And local retailers put your money where you need it, right back into your community.

“Small business supports the local charities, the local teams,” Bowers said.

“We are able to employ 18 people who are local of all ages to work for us which is awesome and a lot of fun,” Greene said.

Bowers said it’s easy to get to her store at the last minute, so they don’t have online shopping. Check them out on Facebook here.

Swank will offer 20 percent off store-wide online for Cyber Monday. Check that store out here.

“I also want them to be able to bring in their Christmas list and get as many people checked off as possible whether it’s family, friends, coworkers,” Green explained.