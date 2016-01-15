Jackie Dennis gives us some tips on staying committed and puts Ana’s skills to the test

Fitness expert Jackie Dennis from the YMCA gives us some tips on how to stay committed and puts Ana’s workout skills to the test in this segment of The Dish.

More about Jackie Dennis:

Jackie Dennis is an Advanced Fitness Professional with over 25 years of experience in the fitness industry. Jackie is certified by the American Council on Exercise (ACE) as a Personal Trainer, the Aerobics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) and the National Exercise Trainers Association (NETA) as a Group Fitness Instructor, Aqua Certification (SCW Fitness Education), along with other specialty license classes. She is currently earning her Bachelor of Science Degree in Health and Wellness. She has extensive knowledge in Nutrition and Women’s Health. She currently works at the Augusta South Family Y as the Health and Wellness Coordinator and serves on The Greater Augusta YMCA Wellness Cabinet as an Event and Planning Team Leader. She coordinates and facilitates the Silver Sneakers Program for seniors and the Live Strong Program for cancer survivors. Jackie is a nine year breast cancer survivor. Her desire is to help people reach their overall fitness goals and make behavior lifestyle changes by inspiring them to live healthier and more active lifestyles. Jackie is the Founder and Owner of “Get Fit With Jackie” Fitness.