Greenville County, SC – A South Carolina fire chief is accused of stealing more than $20,000 in public money.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says Gregory Merritt took $23K to buy appliances and RV parts. The Clear Springs fire chief is now charged with embezzlement and two counts of misconduct.

The sheriff’s office says it was alerted about the incident back in December after a fire department audit.

Merritt turned himself on Friday.