Keeping Women Healthy In A Busy World

It is a problem that is all too common. Women go from family to work and back to family again, often times overlooking what is needed to care for themselves. It’s a topic that Dr. Janis Coffin, the medical director for Augusta University’s Family Medicine Center, is extremely familiar with. She offers some insight into little things women can do to take better care of themselves, allowing them the energy and ability to keep going.

1. Eat healthy. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and low in sugar and saturated fats can help prevent obesity and many diseases and illnesses. Avoid fad diets and drink lots of water. It’s okay to indulge in dessert or a glass of wine; just do it in moderation.

2. Exercise at least 30 minutes a day. Exercise helps control weight, improves sex life, and reduces the risk for heart disease, stroke, cancer, depression, and diabetes. If you have not been exercising regularly, begin slowly. Check with your doctor for program advice.

3. Maintain the appropriate blood pressure level. About one in three adults in the United States has high blood pressure (HPB). Blood pressure is the force of blood pushing against the walls of the arteries as the heart pumps out blood. If this pressure rises and stays high over time, it can damage the body in many ways. HBP itself usually has no symptoms, so you can have it for years without knowing it. That’s why it’s important to have it checked regularly.

4. Maintain a healthy cholesterol level. Have your cholesterol checked at least once every five years and more frequently if you are at high risk or on a cholesterol-lowering prescribed diet. High cholesterol is a risk factor for developing heart disease, so keep your total level under 200.

5. Watch our for depression and get it treated. Nearly one-third of the adult population in the United States has signs or symptoms of depression and/or anxiety. Consult your physician if you feel sad, empty, anxious, or lose interest in the activities you once enjoyed. It’s not taboo to ask for help, and there are many options for improving your health.

6. Get screened for cervical cancer. The American Cancer Society (ACS) advocates beginning at age 21 or three years after the first sexual encounter. Pap smears should continue yearly until age 30. The if you have at least three normal screenings in a row, you may choose to limit screening to every three years. Women over 70 and women who have had a total hysterectomy may discontinue cervical cancer screenings as long as they’ve cleared it with their doctor.

7. Get checked for breast cancer. The ACS encourages women 40 to 44 to begin annual breast cancer screenings with mammograms if they wish to do so. In addition, the ACS recommends annual mammograms for women from age 45 to 54 and women age 55 and up can switch to every two years or have the choice to continue yearly screenings.

8. Get checked for colon cancer. It is recommended that you have a colonoscopy every 10 years beginning at age 50. The colonoscopy is the best of all colorectal screenings because it is a direct visualization of the colon and the doctor is able to take biopsies of any mass or polyp that may be identified. As with breast cancer, if you have a first degree relative with colorectal cancer, you should start screening 10 years prior to this relative’s diagnosis.

9. Get screened for osteoporosis. All women 65 years and older should be screened for osteoporosis by getting a bone density test. The screening test that has the most research to support it is DEXA obtained at the hip. It is unclear how frequently screening should occur. Women with low bone density should receive treatment to further decline in bone density and osteoporosis-related fractures.

10. Make sure your immunizations are current. Only about 5 percent of adults 18 and older ar properly immunized. Some of the vaccines you may need as an adult are tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis; Human papillomavirus (HPV); influenza; meningococcal and Hepatitis A or B. Check with your physician about your immunization record and needs.