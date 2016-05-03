Plant Vogtle Aims to Set Standard of Nuclear Energy, Success Could Mean More Power Plants in Georgia

WAYNESBORO, GEORGIA – The future of nuclear energy is being developed in the C.S.R.A.by the workers of Vogtle Electric Generating Plant.

Photo of employees at Plant Vogtle in Burke County, Georgia taken on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.

News Channel 6’s Stefany Bornman spent the day there as the power plant kicked off safety week.

“One team, one vision” is the motto behind the historic construction of America’s first nuclear power units in more than 30 years, Vogtle units 3 and 4.

A monumental project that Georgia Power Chairman, President and C.E.O. Paul Bowers says is putting the power plant at the forefront of keeping nuclear energy alive in America.

“That’s why it’s so important to get it right and that everybody is saying this is the way you build a new nuclear plant,” Bowers said.

To kick off the company wide safety week C.E.O.’s, owners, and clients congratulated workers for maintaining the highest safety record for the second year in a row.

“This is the one thing in our business that we are just relentless about and so that starts fundamentally with a base of personnel safety that people can come to work, be safe and go home to their families.” Daniel Roderick, President and C.E.O. of Westinghouse Electric Company told WJBF News Channel 6.

As part of re-engaging the workforce employees were also recognized for putting more than 15 million hours of work into finishing the new units.

“This is difficult work. It’s a mega project. I just wanted to commend those that are engaged in this process and how well they work as a team,” said Chairman, President and C.E.O. of Southern Nuclear Operating Company Stephen Kuczynski.

The Westinghouse Electric Company President and C.E.O. says workers not only put in hours at the nuclear power plant, but they make time by giving back to their community. The company just recently making a big donation to several local charities.

“We are putting $130,000 more dollars into this local community,” Roderick told WJBF News Channel 6.

Since the addition of Fluor, Global Engineering Construction Company as a client, the C.E.O.’s say the push to get the job done on time has picked up.

As the world watches history unfold at the Burke County nuclear facility, Bowers says the possibility of another plant could be in the future.

“So if we are successful here that option will be available,” Bowers told WJBF News Channel 6.

Currently more than 5,000 workers are employed at Vogtle Electric Generating Plant. An additional 3,000 will be needed to complete Vogtle unit 3 by 2019 and Vogtle unit 4 by 2020.