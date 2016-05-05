National Day of Prayer in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Thursday is the National Day of Prayer and people across the CSRA are practicing their faith and praying for the country. Religious leaders of all faiths are asking citizens to include those people in power who are running our local and national governments. They also hope that the prayerful will take a moment to include those men and women who teach our children daily.

This annual event is a national holiday which started in 1952 and encourages people of all religions to pray for United States. Both Mayor Hardie Davis and Sheriff Roundtree will be speaking to community members at First Baptist Church of Augusta. While the US is secular, Congress asks Americans of all religions to pray for the future of the nation.

Here are some National Day of Prayer events in the CSRA:

-Stevens Creek Community Church will be holding services at 7 AM and 7 PM Thursday. They will focus on praying for our government, school system, economy, churches, and families.

-There will be a National Day of Prayer Community Breakfast at First Baptist Church of Augusta starting at 7:30 AM. Mayor Hardie Davis and Sheriff Roundtree will be speaking. One seat costs $25.

-At the North Augusta Community Center there will be a North Augusta Mayor’s Prayer Luncheon with Mayor Lark Jones and former South Carolina football player Marcus Lattimore in attendance. Tickets cost $12.

-In Aiken, there will be events held in the Aiken Municipal Building from noon to 1 PM and 6:45 to 8:15 PM

-In Hephzibah, the Wildwood Christian Church is holding a prayer rally at 6 PM.