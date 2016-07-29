2017-2018 Back to school start dates for the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s already that time of year again–back to school! If you’re wondering when students in your county return to the classroom, NewsChannel 6 has coverage you can count on.
July 31
Emanuel County
Screven County
August 1
Glascock County
Burke County
August 2
Jefferson County
August 3
Lincoln County
August 4
Jenkins County
Wilkes County
McDuffie County
August 7
Richmond County
Columbia County
August 17
Allendale County
Barnwell County
Saluda County
Edgefield County
McCormick County
Bamberg County District 1
August 22
Bamberg County District 2 (Denmark – Olar)
August 23
Aiken County
August 28
Georgia School For Innovation And The Classics