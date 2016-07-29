2017-2018 Back to school start dates for the CSRA

Back-to-school graphic
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s already that time of year again–back to school! If you’re wondering when students in your county return to the classroom, NewsChannel 6 has coverage you can count on.

July 31

Emanuel County
Screven County

August 1

Glascock County
Burke County

August 2

Jefferson County

August 3

Lincoln County

August 4

Jenkins County
Wilkes County
McDuffie County

August 7

Richmond County
Columbia County

August 17

Allendale County
Barnwell County
Saluda County
Edgefield County
McCormick County
Bamberg County District 1

August 22

Bamberg County District 2 (Denmark – Olar)

August 23

Aiken County

August 28

Georgia School For Innovation And The Classics

