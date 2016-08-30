22 Irish Travelers indicted on 45-counts of fraud and racketeering in plea negotiations

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned 22 Irish Travelers indicted on federal charges are in plea negotiations.

On Thursday, a motion to continue the case was granted by the courts, to move the date to April.

It was originally set for next month in Columbia, S.C.

According to court documents, the reason for the continuance is because the case is complex.

At this time the defendants are involved in a plea negotiation, in hopes of resolving the matter without having to go to trial.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – 22 Irish Travelers indicted on 45 counts of fraud and racketeering are set to face a judge next month.

The new Pre-trial Conference date has been scheduled on January 3, 2017 in Columbia.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned the case was assigned to Judge Michelle Childs.

At a first hearing in August, a judge placed travel restrictions on the defendants, ordering them to stay in Georgia and South Carolina.

All the defendants pleaded not-guilty and were released on an unsecured 25-thousand dollar bond.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – It will be January before 22 Irish Travelers go back to court on federal Racketeering charges.

A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 30, 2016 in Columbia, but each defendant was granted a continue hearing order.

At a first hearing in August, a judge placed travel restrictions on the defendants ordering them to stay in Georgia or South Carolina.

All 22 Travelers pleaded not-guilty and were released on an unsecured $25,000 dollar bond.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – 22 Irish Travelers are expected to appear in Federal Court later this month.

NewsChannel 6 has learned a pretrial conference date has been set for the travelers for November 30th in Federal Court in Columbia.

They were indicted in August on 45 counts of Racketeering and Fraud.

At a previous hearing, a judge placed travel restrictions on the 22 defendants, ordering that they stay with Georgia and South Carolina.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 22 local Irish Travelers are expected back in federal court later this month in Columbia, South Carolina.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned a court date has been set for September 29th for pre-trial conference hearings.

Those suspects are charged with fraud and racketeering.

A judge has placed travel restrictions on most of them, allowing them only to travel between Georgia and South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Tuesday marked the first federal court appearance for more than a dozen Irish Travelers.

22 Irish Travelers were indicted earlier this month on 45 counts of racketeering and fraud.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Shiva Hodges set strict travel restrictions, for most of the defendants. Hodges is allowing travel only within Georgia or South Carolina. However, due to the nature of some of their livelihood, Anthony Carroll, Johnny M. Sherlock, Jimmy J. Carroll, Jimmy Gorman, and Tommy Sherlock travel for work.

Hodges did give the 5 suspects the option to have a G.P.S. Tracker installed, for traveling to other states, pending the outcome of the case.

The 5 year federal investigation led to the Fraud accusations against 21 Irish Travelers from North Augusta’s Murphy Village community, as well as 1 from Augusta. They’re accused of taking part in a criminal Enterprise that included dozens of fraudulent schemes.

On Tuesday, 20 of the 22 suspects appeared in court. All of them pleaded not-guilty and were released on an unsecured bond of $25,000 dollars.

15 of the accused hired top defense attorneys, while 5 are awaiting council appointment.

Criminal Law Lawyer James H. “Chip” Price III, representing Jimmy J. Carroll, says the bottom line is that prosecutors will have to prove there was an organized criminal effort – as stated in the indictment.

“It boils down to how much work the government put into this case and what they can prove,” Price told WJBF NewsChannel 6 “and any defense that we have.”

“Not only do they have to prove the crime, they have to prove there is an enterprise.” Attorney at Law Jack B. Swerling said. “That an enterprise exists, a criminal organization, and there’s a common purpose.”

Swerling says his client, Rose M. Mulholland, is upset and, like others in her community, didn’t see this coming.

“She at this point has no idea what it is that they are alleging she did,” Swerling told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “She assures me that she has not committed any criminal offense. So it’s very difficult to talk about because we don’t know the exact allegations of what they are accusing her of.”

Despite the indictment naming the individual charges, Swerling says they’re very vague.

Still, the defense attorney says he doesn’t understand the conspiracy allegation.

“We won’t know until we actually get to see the discovery material. Which is going to be an enormous amount of information,” Swerling said.

Leslie Ann Sherlock and Angela Askew did not show up to federal court on Tuesday. They are expected to appear in federal court Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. for their arraignment.

If convicted, the suspects face fines of up to $250,000 dollars and 20 years in prison.

Attorneys say it’s a document heavy case and could be 6 to 8 months before a pretrial is schedule.

