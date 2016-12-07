UPDATED: Columbia Co. man once wanted for Child Molestation, then charged, will now appear in court

UPDATE: GEORGIA (WJBF)- 37-year-old Jason Arlis Johnson who was wanted for Aggravated Child Molestation, Child Molestation, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor , will appear in court July 14, at 9:30 am.

Johnson was charged with a federal crime for taking a minor across state lines in order to engage in a criminal sexual activity.

Lakeside High school student, Caylah Waskow had an intimate relationship with Johnson. and the two ran off together and were later found in Tennesse where Johnson was then arrested.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a wanted man.

37-year-old Jason Arlis Johnson is wanted for Aggravated Child Molestation, Child Molestation, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

On December 4th, Calah Noel Waskow, a 15-year-old white female, 5’4” with blonde shoulder length hair was abducted by Johnson.

They were last seen at Southern Hills in Evans.

Calah is believed to be in extreme danger.

Johnson drives a tan 1998 Ford Crown Victoria with a South Carolina tag, KJV240

If you have any information on Johnson’s location, you’re asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.