Jason Johnson to appear in federal court

UPDATE: COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A suspected kidnapper is scheduled to be in court today.

Jason Johnson is accused of kidnapping a Columbia County girl last year.

Last December, Johnson disappeared with 15-year-old Calah Waskow.

The two were missing for five days before police caught up with them in Tennessee.

Wednesday’s change of plea hearing is set for 10 a.m. in federal court in Augusta.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The man accused of abducting 15-year-old Calah Waskow appeared in court Wednesday.

37-year-old Jason Johnson had his initial appearance on Wednesday afternoon.

This weekend, Johnson was found near Knoxville, Tennessee with Waskow.

He was wanted on several charges including child molestation.

Major Steve Morris confirms Johnson has given Waskow meth in the past.

Both he and the teen girl are back in Georgia.

