(WJBF) – Sarah Barnes was found safe in North Augusta Tuesday morning.

(WJBF) – The Lexington Police Department need your help in finding a runaway.

16 year old Sarah Barnes, was last seen at her home on December 16.



Police believe she is with 19 year old Aaron Johnson of Trenton, South Carolina.

The two are believed to be in the North Augusta or Augusta area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Lexington Police Department or Crimestoppers.