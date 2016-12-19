Few parents attend second and final presentation of Columbia County school rezoning proposal

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF)- Monday night, the Columbia County School Superintendent’s Office hosted the second and final public meeting to present a school rezoning proposal.

No changes have been made to that proposal since last week’s meetings, and only a handful of parents showed up this week.

As Columbia County’s population continues to balloon, the school system is trying to stay ahead of the curve.

“The area that we live in is growing a lot, and so I understand the need to transfer or rezone students based on the growth,” said Columbia County parent Priscilla McDaniel, who attended the meeting Monday night.

About six weeks ago, the Columbia County Superintendent’s Office laid out a rezoning proposal that would reshuffle students at half the county’s schools and affect nearly 1,400 students.

“I came out here tonight because I live in High Meadows subdivision, and my daughter goes to Baker’s Place [ElementarySchool], and I just was curious to know if she would be part of the rezoning or not,” McDaniel said.

Forty-five parents attended last week’s meeting, but even fewer attended this week. Only 15 of those who attended last week completed feedback forms.

“I think having the ability to see it on social media and on our website…I think that the stakeholders realize they can see it…they can read it,” said assistant school superintedendent Penny Jackson. “And they can give us their input at any time during the day, so they don’t have to wait for the rezoning meetings.”

Some local parents whose children would be affected by the proposal tell NewsChannel 6 they’re willing to move to make sure their children can attend the school of their choice.

Jackson says the superintendent’s office is not expecting to make any changes to the proposal at this time.

The Board of Education will review the input from parents and make the final decision on whether to adopt the proposal in January.