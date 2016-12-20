Alfonzo Williams to be sworn in as first African American sheriff in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF )- Alfonzo Williams, former Chief of police of the Richmond County School system, will be making history once again as he’s set to be sworn in as the first African American Sheriff to be elected in Burke County. Williams has built a strong rapport with the community and says within his first 100 days in office he wants to remain active in local schools and focus on transparency. He says in order to do that he wants to improve community relations and to make sure he’s engaging in the best policies and practices for his officers.

“Officers have got to be equipped with what they need to get the job done. I’ve gone to the County Commission and we’ve laid out a plan, and we’ve asked for funds to enact those plans. So you’ll see us over the next 100 days putting those plans into practice. We want it to be that when you call a deputy he is equipped, knowledgeable, and well trained to get the job done.” Williams said.

His plans also include adding a traffic control division as well as working with County Commissioners to create an Animal control facility as well. The swearing in ceremony will take place at 10:00am at the Burke County Courthouse in Waynesboro.