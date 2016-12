Related Coverage Saluda County sheriff releases profile of missing woman’s killer

Saluda, S.C. (WJBF) – A South Carolina man is behind bars for murder after a 6 month investigation.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s office, Kincaid Mitchell has been arrested in connection with the death of Nancy Lott.

She was reported missing in June 2016.

Her remains were found in August at the Edgefield County landfill.