2 Grovetown armed robbery suspects in custody, search continues for 3rd

UPDATE: NewsChannel 6 has learned that two suspects are in custody. The 2nd suspect was caught following a foot chase.

The third is believed to be driving white Chrysler. No description was given of the suspect.

The two suspects in custody have been identified as 18-year-old Antwan Gallmon and 20-year-old Willie Robinson. Both are from Columbia, South Carolina.

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County deputies are searching for at least two suspects they believe were involved in a armed robbery.

It happened just after 5:30 am Tuesday at 8606 Crenshaw Drive in Grovetown.

Major Steve Morris says the suspects took off in a Ford Mustang and the vehicle wrecked near Wrightsboro and Chamblin Roads.

The suspects were last seen running towards Wrightsboro and Chamblin Roads.

Columbia County schools are now on a soft lockdown and deputies are assisting with getting students inside.

No injuries have been reported.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated.