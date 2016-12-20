2 Grovetown armed robbery suspects in custody, search continues for 3rd

UPDATE: NewsChannel 6 has learned that two suspects are in custody. The 2nd suspect was caught following a foot chase.
The third is believed to be driving white Chrysler. No description was given of the suspect.
The two suspects in custody have been identified as 18-year-old Antwan Gallmon and 20-year-old Willie Robinson. Both are from Columbia, South Carolina.
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County deputies are searching for at least two suspects they believe were involved in a armed robbery.
It happened just after 5:30 am Tuesday at 8606 Crenshaw Drive in Grovetown.
Major Steve Morris says the suspects took off in a Ford Mustang and the vehicle wrecked near Wrightsboro and Chamblin Roads.
The suspects were last seen running towards Wrightsboro and Chamblin Roads.
Columbia County schools are now on a soft lockdown and deputies are assisting with getting students inside.
No injuries have been reported.
NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated.