Suspect wanted in Thomson murder

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman is dead and a suspect is wanted after a shooting in Thomson.

It happened on the 1000 block of Spruce Street around 8:50 pm on Tuesday.

The GBI says 25 year old Lenny Moss is the man responsible.

He’s currently on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators say Moss entered the home of 23 year old Tyisha Davis and then shot and killed her.

Witnesses at the scene tell NewsChannel 6 that the two may have been boyfriend and girlfriend and got into an argument.

Davis died at the scene.

Her body is being sent off to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

If you have any information on where Moss may be you’re asked to call 911. As always you can remain anonymous.

The GBI and Thomson Police Department are conducting the investigation.