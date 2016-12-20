Gold Cross says fees will increase if city subsidy does not

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta commissioners said it’s an emergency the city subsidy for gold Cross ambulance needs to be increased from the two thirds cut commissioners approved in November.

“I don’t care what CPA you have if they don’t know what’s in your books how is he going to tell you what he’s going to cut legitimately we’ve got to get real,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Grady Smith.

“We need to look how we got into this position we should have never closed our budget without finishing negotiations with Gold Cross,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Gold Cross has responded saying it wants a 900 thousand dollar subsidy, a cut of a little more than 100 thousand dollars,

But the City Administrator can’t negotiate with the company unless commissioners vote to change the budget and increase money for the subsidy.

The commission voted for the budget as it was presented by the administrators I really don’t see any need to do any adjustment,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

I would not support it,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

“Why?”

“Because I think the budget are passed, let people decide where the money is going to come from,” said Hasan.

“The money is the key to continue the level of service that we’re at today we need at least our subsidy,” said Gold Cross CEO Vince Brogdon.

“If this contract does not pass what it costs now with the subsidy it’s nine hundred dollars for a ride it’s going to jump up to 18 hundred 2000 dollars,” said Guilfoyle.

“We haven’t counted the pennies yet on exactly how much it will be but there will be an increase, said Brogdon.

“We’ll definitely see an increase if the subsidy”

“Absolutely it has to be made up somewhere,” said Brogdon.