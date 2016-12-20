Grovetown armed robbery victim speaks out; says things could have gotten a lot worse

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Normally, neighbors say Crenshaw Drive in Grovetown is a quiet area. But that changed at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday morning, as Jerod Decker was arriving home from his job at Plant Vogtle.

“I saw the car coming by and I was thinking man, he’s coming down pretty fast,” said Decker. “Didn’t think much of it. Then, when I pulled in he came by and I saw him hit the breaks. I pulled in the garage and didn’t think much of it. I went to cut my car off and reached down and when I looked back up, he was standing there with a gun,”

All Decker could do, he says, was stay calm.

“He opened the door, pulled me out, had me on my knees, stuck a gun to the back of my head and when he did that, I didn’t panic, I’m thinking what am I going to do to take the guy out,” said Decker.

But Decker stood no chance against the men who were robbing him at gunpoint.

“The other guy came around the car and pointed a gun. He stuck his gun right in the front of my head. The guy in the back clocked me a good one. didn’t even feel it. I know now I got hit,” said Decker.

The guys jumped in the car and took off. Decker’s car would later be found crashed at the intersection of Wrightsboro Road at Chamlin Road. Investigators arrested the first suspect. Deputies later arrested the other suspect after a brief foot pursuit in the perimeter set up in the Grovetown area. Decker says this all could have played out much differently.

“Usually, I keep my .357 in there. I wish it was there to tell you the truth. Because they wouldn’t have had to chase them,” said Decker.

Not just for his safety, but for his loved one who was inside the house at the time.

“I’m just glad they didn’t know this door was unlocked because I have a 17-year old daughter in the house. And they would have had to kill me before they got through that door,” said Decker.

Decker says that the suspects had been casing the neighborhood all morning long, from what his neighbors say. He has been fighting to have street lights put in the neighborhood but hasn’t gotten anywhere with that.

Two of the suspects are currently behind bars. Antwan Gallom and Willie Robinson, both from Columbia, South Carolina.

Decker says that if he had his gun where it normally is, there would have been a different outcome for these alleged thieves.

The third suspect is still on the loose. He was last seen in a white Chrysler or Charger. If you have any information call law enforcement.