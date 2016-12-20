Penguin Santas and Managing Holiday Stress

TELEVISION PARK- We are just days away from Christmas and if you’re not in the spirit yet, we’ll take care of it!

If this doesn’t get you into the holiday spirit, I don’t know what will– penguins dressed as Santa! A Japanese park dresses the birds in cloaks and takes them on walks. They also dressed up the penguins for the Rio Olympics and for other holidays. The park is home to many different types of flowers and birds from all over the world.

And now: Piling on holiday projects and parties on top of everything else you do can be so overwhelming. Before it gets out of hand, here’s some advice to make the holidays less stressful and more enjoyable.

It’s not easy getting puppies to pose, but photographer Helen Thompson has a way with pets. Her picture perfect backdrops and cute costumes spread holiday cheer, but long hours, being overbooked and preparing for her own celebration turns the season into one of stress and sickness.

“Because all you’re trying to do is finishing orders and just, you know, meet deadlines.”

Diane Altomare is a Certified Life Coach who says, “It is absolutely OK to not get everything done, to net see everyone.”

She says rushing from place to place with a long to-do list defeats what the holidays are all about.

“It’s really about the preparation and being in the spirit of the season and it is so easy to miss out on those things when we are just running from one thing to the next.”

Altomare’s advice: create space for yourself even if you only start with a few minutes.

“Setting a timer for 4 minutes and closing your eyes, just taking some slow deep breaths, do nothing.”

It’s working for Helen! “I’m gonna block it out. I’m gonna take that day to stop and recharge so I can do my best work on the following day.”

Now work and the holidays are exactly what it’s supposed to be: fun!

“That’s one of the best lessons I’ve learned from her.”

And though you may have the time to add another party, or do more shopping… ask yourself: do you have the energy? Experts say it’s not about time, it’s about energy.

Good tips to get us through this week, right?

Thanks to our guests today– Ashlee Edwards and her amazing story of donating a kidney to her young cousin…. and Michael Siewert, who has shared his genius for flair with us throughout the holiday season.

We’ll have a special Christmas show on Christmas morning– drink a cup of coffee with me at 7:30, if you’re up! I hope your holiday is filled with peace, joy, and people you love. Merry Christmas, everyone!