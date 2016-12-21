Columbia County schools victim of data breach

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District has revealed that one of their servers suffered a data breach.

The attack happened on November 28th when one of their servers was breached by an outside source.

The district reportedly took immediate action, working with law enforcement as well as a third-party security firm, to investigate.

The affected server did not contain any student data, but it DID contain confidential employee information, including names, Social Security numbers, birthdates and more.

Investigators could not confirm if any of that information was copied or compromised.