CSRA woman stationed in Germany moments from Berlin Christmas Market Attack

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A South Carolina woman told NewsChannel 6 she was nearby in Berlin when the ISIS claimed terrorist attack took place.

Lindsay Owens is a mother stationed in Germany with the military. As we learned about the attack here, she already experienced it there.

“On our way home I started seeing messages about what had happened and where was I and if I was ok,” said the 30-year-old Charleston native.

The South Carolinian had no clue she was in the midst of danger when friends rang her cell.

“A truck has just run through the Christmas market where we were just at,” she learned while riding on a train after shopping in the Christmas Market.

Owens was moments from the Berlin Christmas Market attack that left more than a dozen people dead and several more injured.

“I was really grateful that we left when we did, but I was really upset knowing what happened, happened where we just were” she recalled.

Owens is a mother of three children. They all celebrated her birthday and the holidays with a trip to Berlin. She tells us she spent time shopping in the Christmas Market and even spoke with a worker there before a truck came right in the middle of the public area.

“Everybody was having a good time from what I saw. I know we were having a good time shopping and getting Christmas presents because that’s what Germans do they go to these little markets to get their Christmas presents.”

Owens, who is Active Duty Air Force, graduated from Barnwell High School. She still consider that area home while stationed in Germany. As loved ones and friends watch the devastation from the CSRA, she sends this message:

“Just let everybody know that we’re alright and we’re fine,” she stated.

We spoke with Owens about how she feels being in the military and so close to the ISIS claimed attack. She said she thought she was being safe, but this is a reason to be more vigilant.