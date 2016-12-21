Debate to reduce the wait for in-coming commissioners

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) For Bill Lockett it was a long good-bye, he was honored at his last commission meeting, seven months after his successor was elected

“It’s not good it’s not a good practice and if we’re able to bring in a new elected official on August first that will give new ideas new ways of doing the budget,” says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle last term will be up 2018 and he says it would be better to end it in August.

Mayor Pro-Tem Grady Smith also will also step down in 18, and doesn’t have an issue with ending his final term four month early.

‘It wouldn’t bother me it would be wants good for the county, you’ve got pros and cons on both sides,” said the Mayor Pro-Tem.

Commissioners who were elected in May two years ago say there were some benefits to waiting until January to be seated. “It did give us a good opportunity of learning more and getting some of our training done ahead of time to prepare us for the time we would take the seat,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

And opponents say some in 2018 the mayor and five commission seats are up for grabs and would you really want to see that many new people taking over in the middle of the year.

“Do we want to bring commissioners in at the point in time and potentially a new mayor potentially at a time we’re doing the budget we’re about to get into the budgetary process and they have no experience,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

“It would be people on the first day going right into the budget they may not have the experience.”

“A lot of those here don’t have the experience so what do you do,” said Guilfoyle.

Starting new commission terms in August instead of January could face an uphill battle.

Those opposed say they would prefer to eliminate the seven month lame duck period by going back to the way things were before 2014, when city elections were in November instead of May.