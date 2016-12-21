EXCLUSIVE: Sheriff Clay Whittle says new driving course facility will benefit entire county; will keep more deputies on patrol

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. – When it comes to training, deputies go through a lot of it. Part of that training is making sure they can safely and effectively handle their patrol car while on the road. Right now, deputies have to travel to Forsyth to get that training.

“If you don’t pass that and it’s really two and half days worth, if you don’t pass it, you’re out of the academy and you have to start all over again at the next available academy and that usually is about a year or more,” said Columbia County Sheriff Clay Whittle.

That isn’t good when you need all the deputies you can muster. But now, Sheriff Whittle says that valuable training is going to be a lot closer to home. He shared his plans for a new driving course complex which will be part of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s existing training complex.

It was all made possible by voters who said, “Yes,” to the General Obligation Bond.

“I was ecstatic when it passed because I knew that finally, we’d be able to have this training facility and do it right,” said Whittle.

Plans for the complex include a training track, intersections to learn threshold breaking, a skid pan and a long straight away for off road recovery training. It’s everything a deputy needs to know while behind the wheel.

“It will also provide instruction for other county employees. In fact, the entire county workforce, if they drive a county vehicle, will ultimately go through a driver training course on this track which helps make county employees safer drivers. It helps on insurance rates for the county. It will cut the county’s insurance rates,” said Whittle.

That equals huge savings for the county as a whole.

“If it saves us 15,000 dollars a year over a ten year period, that’s serious money, you know. I suspect it’s going to save more than that because a large part of our budget is our insurance,” said Whittle.

It’s huge progress in the making for the sheriff’s office, bringing valuable training closer to home in an effort to save time, money and the amount of deputies on patrol.

Sheriff Whittle says they plan on breaking ground on the new training track facility by early 2017 and expect to be using it this time next year.