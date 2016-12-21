Haunted pillar Tee shirts could become hot item

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The destruction of the so called ‘haunted pillar’ in Augusta could be creating some must-have Christmas gifts.

The legendary city landmark was destroyed in a car crash over the weekend.

But, the landmark lives on at the Augusta’s visitors center.

Even before the wreck, Haunted pillar t-shirts were sold in the gift shop of the the lobby of the history museum.

Now, since the pillar is gone, the visitors bureau say the shirts are sparking a lot of interest.

“Interest has been sparked I actually had one of my tour guides purchase one and some local visitors I call them visitors because the come in when they find something of interest have bought t-shirts as well so yes there is an interest it’s a hot item right now,” said Toni Seals Johnson who if the Manager of the Visitors Center.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau is pledging to donate two dollars from the sale of every 18 dollar shirt to the restoration of the haunted pillar.