Josey boys, Laney girls claim 2016 Round Ball Classic titles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Josey boys and Laney girls basketball teams claimed the 2016 Round Ball Classic titles on Wednesday.

The Eagles held on to knock off Laney 46-43, while the Lady Wildcats topped ARC 77-43 to earn the crown.

Check out the video for highlights from both games, as well as postgame comments from Laney girls basketball head coach Otis Smart.

OTHER HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL NEWS –

North Augusta swept the Savannah River Shootout with a pair of wins over Northwood Academy. The girls got a 47-36 win, while the boys won 73-59.