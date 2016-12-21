Lack of unity Commissioner Lockett’s biggest disappointment

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Commissioner Bill Lockett says there were some highs serving the fifth district and the city of Augusta.

Tuesday marked the last meeting for commissioner Bill Lockett after seven years on the board.

We asked Lockett what his biggest disappointment was while serving.

” The fact that we ;couldn’t always work together as a governing body we need to be together because if we going in two or three different directions that’s going to hamper the growth of this community I think basically we all want the same thing but we all got to get on the same sheet of music and leave our personalities outside the door,” said Lockett.

Lockett says some of the things he’s most proud of are bringing the age friendly initiative to Augusta, and keeping the Municipal Golf Course open and operating.