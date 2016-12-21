Man convicted of killing Columbia baker faces new charge

MCCORMICK, S.C. (AP) – A man sentenced to life in prison for killing an employee at a Columbia bakery in 2013 has now been charged with killing an inmate at a state prison in McCormick.

Local media report that 22-year-old Lorenzo Young was charged with murder Tuesday in the stabbing death of an inmate at the McCormick Correctional Institution last month.

Young and 33-year-old Courtney Pauling are charged with killing 40-year-old Reico Lamont Welch at the prison Nov. 19.

Young was convicted last year in the death of Kelly Hunnewell at a Columbia bakery.

An arrest warrant states that Young and Pauling were seen leaving Welch’s cell with a homemade knife and blood on his clothes. Welch had been serving time for burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy.