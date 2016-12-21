North Augusta mayoral candidate talks downtown, Project Jackson

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – North Augusta city leaders say the final approval for Project Jackson is days away.

The more than $200 million riverfront project has been in development since late 2012.

Mayor Lark Jones is retiring next year, which means a new mayor will be in office as construction is probably underway.

So far, only one candidate has announced they’re running for North Augusta Mayor.

Brett Brannon says the city needs his strategic planning and business management skills.

“We are in bad need of getting all of our plans up to date. The comprehensive plan for downtown is required to be turned into the state every 10 years and we are in our 12th year and it hasn’t been turned in,” Brannon said.

Brannon has owned a small business for 17 years.

He’s also built the popular Jackson Square in North Augusta.

Brannon’s big focus is on making downtown better, not necessarily better.

“A very key component of that is maintaining our small town feel. Our personality that we’ve developed over the years. I don’t want to see that sacrificed just for the sake of growth,” Brannon said.

And you can’t talk about growth in North Augusta without talking about Project Jackson.

“It’s been in the making for so many years that people have pretty well drawn lines in the sand of where they stand on the issue,” Brannon said.

Brannon says without knowing all the details, it’s tough for him to have an opinion on the project.

“There is a need to have some open dialogue about Project Jackson. I do feel like some people are frustrated about the project because they feel like so much of the conversation has taken place in executive session,” Brannon said.

Brannon says if he’s elected and work on Project Jackson is underway, he will keep up the city’s side of the deal, but if the deal isn’t finalized, he wants to look at the city’s options.

“I’m going to ask for a time out to allow me some time to evaluate that project. Obviously, that will be city counsel’s decision as well,” Brannon said.

Brannon says he doesn’t want Project Jackson to be the only thing his run is about.

He also wants to expand the Greeneway and get younger people involved in government.

The primary election is in February and the general election is in April.

The new North Augusta mayor will take office in May.