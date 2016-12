Related Coverage Columbia County teen charged in the murder of his sister

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Martinez teenager accused of murdering his sister made his first court appearance Wednesday.

16-year-old Sonny Kim is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and using a gun to commit a crime.

He is being charged as an adult and is facing up to life in prison plus 25 years.

He has applied for a public defender.

Police say Kim killed his sister, 23-year-old Ashley Kim, by shooting her multiple times.