Banning the box in Augusta comes to a conclusion

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – A controversial move passes the Augusta Commission – ban the box – which would take away the box you check off asking about your criminal history on job applications.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with a former inmate who said he’s been on and off jobs for over a year and just wants a new start for him and his family. He said ban the box initiative will help him find a good job.

“Every since I’ve been out I’ve been trying to find work and it’s hard because of my background record,” Former Inmate said.

The inmate said that he’s been on and off from jobs for over a year now and just wants a new start for him and his family. He went on to say that he wanted a fresh start to take a new step into transitioning to work again. The same steps from a nationwide perspective issued by Governor Nathan Deal and as of Tuesday the discussion came to a conclusion for former felons to no longer have to check if they have been convicted or not.

“It’s pretty tough out here and just trying to maintain a lifestyle without getting into trouble and just to feed my family,” the inmate said.

The inmate hopes that 2017 will be better for him and his family and will be job searching for work.