FL officer gives motorists choice of ticket or onion

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) – A Monroe County Sheriff’s officer gave out onions instead of traffic citations for drivers slightly going over the speed limit in a school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway.

Dressed as the Grinch, Sheriff’s Col. Lou Caputo doled out about a dozen onions to motorists not speeding more than 5 mph Wednesday near Stanley Switlik Elementary School.

Caputo has worn the Grinch costume around Christmas almost every year since seeing actor Jim Carrey in the 2000 movie of the same name.

Caputo usually offers drivers a choice between an onion or a ticket, and nearly every time they accept the vegetable.

