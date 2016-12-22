Scuttle’s Island bankruptcy case dismissed

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A federal judge has dismissed a bankruptcy case against the owners of a failed water park in North Augusta.

Cedar Rock Holdings owns Lights of the South in Grovetown and tried to start Scuttle’s Island Water Park, but the project never happened.

In October, Andrew Thompson, the former spokesperson for Scuttle’s Island, filed a petition for involuntary bankruptcy against Cedar Rock.

Thompson said he and other companies were owed money for their work on the proposed water park.

But this week, a judge dismissed the case and is asking Thompson to pay for Cedar Rock’s attorney fees and expenses.

Sources tell NewsChannel 6 that Scuttle’s Island is dead.

Cedar Rock Holdings is now focusing on Lights of the South instead.