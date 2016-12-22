UGA statements on Shane Beamer’s ‘Wakey Leaks’ invovlement

Courtesy: UGA Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. (WJBF) —

The University of Georgia Athletic Association is releasing the following statements addressing reports concerning the 2014 Virginia Tech-Wake Forest football game:

Statement from UGA assistant football coach Shane Beamer

“While at Virginia Tech, I was contacted by Tommy Elrod the night before our game against Wake Forest in 2014. I had known him for several years through coaching circles so I did not think it unusual he would be calling me. During these communications, however, he told me about a few plays that he said Wake Forest might run during the game on Saturday. I did not share this information with anyone, including our student-athletes, anyone on the coaching staff, or my father, nor did we use the information in the game.

“I realize I made a serious mistake in judgment by accepting the information and failing to notify officials at Virginia Tech of the communications. I sincerely apologize to Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, the ACC and the University of Georgia for my mistake. I am truly sorry.

“I am particularly remorseful to the extent my actions may have brought embarrassment to my family, and especially my Dad. Again, I apologize for my actions and have learned from my mistakes.”

Statement from UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity

“It was disappointing to learn that one of our current staff members, Shane Beamer, was involved with the unfortunate situation at Wake Forest University in 2014. We have discussed this situation with Shane and he sincerely regrets this mistake in judgment. As a result of this activity, the UGA Athletic Association will withhold $25,000 from his compensation, in addition to issuing a letter of reprimand from the Athletic Director.

“Conduct of this nature is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the University of Georgia and the University of Georgia Athletic Association. We will use this as an example to remind our coaches and staff of our high expectations of ethical behavior and sportsmanship.”

Statement from UGA head football coach Kirby Smart

“Last week, Shane informed me of his involvement regarding the 2014 Virginia Tech game against Wake Forest. While we do not condone this type of behavior, I appreciate Shane informing me and our administration of his involvement and respect the way in which he is accepting responsibility for his lapse in judgment.”