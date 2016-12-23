NC investigators search for Irish Travelers connected to North Augusta

stefany-bornman-2 By Published: Updated:
police investigation

(WJBF) – North Carolina investigators are looking for two people connected to the Irish Traveler community in North Augusta.

On Wednesday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office issued a crime alert on their Facebook page, warning residents in the Coleridge area of two men ransacking through people’s homes.

Several homeowner have reported that the suspects, Patrick Carroll and Barney Carroll, ask to use the restroom or use the phone to make a call, as a way to get into the house.

The individuals were last seen driving a red Chevrolet 4-door truck and a black Ford F-150.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s