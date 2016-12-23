NC investigators search for Irish Travelers connected to North Augusta

(WJBF) – North Carolina investigators are looking for two people connected to the Irish Traveler community in North Augusta.

On Wednesday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office issued a crime alert on their Facebook page, warning residents in the Coleridge area of two men ransacking through people’s homes.

Several homeowner have reported that the suspects, Patrick Carroll and Barney Carroll, ask to use the restroom or use the phone to make a call, as a way to get into the house.

The individuals were last seen driving a red Chevrolet 4-door truck and a black Ford F-150.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699.