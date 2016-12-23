North Augusta Chick-Fil-A feeding the homeless

stefany-bornman-2 By Published: Updated:
na_chickfila_pic

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Homeless people in North Augusta won’t go hungry this holiday season, thanks to the kindness of strangers.

For the first time, customers at Chick-Fil-A were asked to make a $5 donation or add a sandwich to their order, that will be given to the less fortunate.

The owner, Jonathan Dawkins, says he wasn’t sure how it would go but was pleasantly surprised when the community exceeded the restaurants goal.

“Donating has been something we’ve always, always done,” said Dawkins. “Just anytime that we see a need or that a need is brought to us we try to say yes every time.”

The meals are feeding nearly 700 people.

They will be distributed next Wednesday at the Masters Table.

Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 is the last day to make a donation you can stop by anytime before 10 P.M.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s