North Augusta Chick-Fil-A feeding the homeless

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Homeless people in North Augusta won’t go hungry this holiday season, thanks to the kindness of strangers.

For the first time, customers at Chick-Fil-A were asked to make a $5 donation or add a sandwich to their order, that will be given to the less fortunate.

The owner, Jonathan Dawkins, says he wasn’t sure how it would go but was pleasantly surprised when the community exceeded the restaurants goal.

“Donating has been something we’ve always, always done,” said Dawkins. “Just anytime that we see a need or that a need is brought to us we try to say yes every time.”

The meals are feeding nearly 700 people.

They will be distributed next Wednesday at the Masters Table.

Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 is the last day to make a donation you can stop by anytime before 10 P.M.