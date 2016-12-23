Search for SRP carjacking suspect in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators in Aiken are searching for a man suspected of a carjacking.

It happened Thursday night at 9:38 p.m. at SRP Federal Credit Union on Richland Avenue.

The suspect used a gun to order the victims out of their car.

He then left the scene in the vehicle.

The car was found abandoned a short time later.

The Aiken Bloodhound team was called in to track the suspect.

dsc_0127
He was also seen wearing a hat like this one.

He’s described as a white male aged 25-35, wearing a green Carhartt jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

