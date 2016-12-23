South Carolina’s low gas prices encourages drivers to travel for holidays

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A record 103 million Americans are taking a holiday road trip this year.

Although gas prices are slightly up this year, AAA Carolinas is attributing the rise in travel to the steady labor market and rising wages.

Nation average is $2.27 per gallon

Georgia average is $2.18

South Carolina average is $2.04

1.4 million South Carolinian are hitting the road during the holiday season, from Christmas to New Years.

That’s a 1 percent increase since 2015.

Janice Moore, from Atlanta, Ga., timed out her road trip to try to beat the traffic.

“We knew people would try to travel earlier, so we tried to do the right in between around 8-o-clock.” Moore told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

On Friday, during peak travel time, car after car and shipping trucks flooded the interstate.

“It was a lot heavier on 20 than normally. I mean we make this trip a lot,” Clifford Short, from Covington, Ga., said.

While most people prefer the highway, others use less crowded roads to make it to their destination.

“Why do you prefer the back roads?” Asked WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“To avoid the stress of being on the 4-lane interstate. There’s too many idiots out there,” said Earl Smith, from Macon, Ga.

“It hasn’t been bad this way,” Donna Smith, from Macon, Ga., said. “We came kind of through back roads and stayed off the interstate.”

Most travelers told WJBF NewsChannel 6 it’s a great day in South Carolina to fill up the car when gas prices are this low.

“North Carolina is usually a good bit higher in price in gas,” Smith said.

“Gas prices are cheaper here than they are in Georgia,” said Short.

Still which ever route people decide to take home South Carolina highway patrol is going to be out in full force for the next 12 days.

“I did notice there was a lot of patrol cars too,” Short told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

If you find yourself with a flat tire or stranded because your car broke down in the state of South Carolina, you can dial *47 or *HP on your phone and a state trooper will be dispatch to you.

They will wait with you or get you to the nearest exit for help.