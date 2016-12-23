Toys for Shannie’s pals to provide gifts for families in need

Denmark, SC (WJBF)-

The Saving Shannie Foundation began when 14-year-old Shantell Pooser was diagnosed with Laryngomalacia, or airway defect syndrome. It’s an illness that affects breathing through her airway canals and her speech. Her mother Deanna Berry says after undergoing several surgeries and medical treatments she was introduced to a new technology that helped her daughter communicate through pictures and sounds.

“I brought her a tablet and I started working with her at home. I wondered how many other kids could benefit from this technology so I started doing my research.” Berry said.

She then created the Saving Shannie foundation which works to provide free tablets to nonverbal special needs children. Berry says last year, due to the expensive medical bills associated with her daughters surgery, she was unable to provide Christmas for her family.

“I understand firsthand how it is to have life happen to you and to not be able to provide for your kids because life just happens.” Berry explained.

The foundation has done many things in the Bamberg community but says for the holidays she wanted to do something extra special to help families in need. For the first time they’ve created Toys for Shannie’s Pals.

“We want a Christmas miracle to happen for these kids in Bamberg County. I can’t tell you the number of people we’ve had to turn away because once we reached our cap we were afraid we wouldn’t be able to supply and demand. I want to be able to call those families back and say hey look Christmas can happen for you too, we can add you to the list.” Berry said.

So far Toys for Shannies pals will provide toys for 136 children and feed over 30 families. She’s asking for the communities support to donate unwrapped toys or to give monetary donations through their website at http://savingshannie.org

Tonight’s event will be held at 5 p.m. at the Episcopal Church in Denmark, S.C.