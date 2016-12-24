Sending a ‘Merry Christmas’ message from True North Church

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – A North Augusta church is spending this weekend teaching the real meaning of Christmas.

“We believe that Christ is for all people,” Lead Pastor, Steve Davis said.

True north church Christmas experience in North Augusta has been around for more than a decade.

“These are our annual Christmas services. We have them each year around the Christmas holiday, Davis added.

Lead pastor Steve Davis said every year, the church comes up with a different angle for its Christmas message. With so many people attending the service, there was a lot to do. The parking lot was full, plus there were outdoor activities including fire pits, lights and music. This was a two day event with hundreds of people in attendance.Towards the end of the celebration, the church held a candle lighting which honors Jesus Christ as the light of the world

“This year’s theme is wrapped around the fact that Jesus Christ is light of the world and he has come to move us from the darkness of our own lives, our own disappointments and our own despair. All of the help comes because of volunteers and so i am so thankful for the volunteers that we have to giving themselves to make Christmas a special special time at true north.” Lead Pastor, Steve Davis said

Lights filled the room one by one.

“It excites us when we see people coming from all walks of life to be apart of this special time of the year as we can celebrate Christ this Christmas.” Lead Pastor, Steve Davis said.

The lead pastor, Steve Davis of True North Church says services will not be held Christmas day, because he encourages families to spend Christmas together, but will continue regular services next Sunday.