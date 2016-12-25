Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies

Mike-Lepp By Published:
FILE- British singer George Michael in concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction, in Paris, France, in this file photo dated Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012. After a spell of making headlines for mishaps rather than music, Michael announced Monday Jan. 20, 2014, that his sixth solo album, "Symphonica," is due for release March 17, 2014.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, FILE)
FILE- British singer George Michael in concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction, in Paris, France, in this file photo dated Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012. After a spell of making headlines for mishaps rather than music, Michael announced Monday Jan. 20, 2014, that his sixth solo album, "Symphonica," is due for release March 17, 2014.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, FILE)

(BBC/WFLA/WJBF) – Singer George Michael has died aged 53, according to BBC News.

Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, Michael is best known for his career singing with Wham in the 1980’s before continuing on in a solo career.

The singer’s publicist told BBC News Michael passed away at his Oxfordshire home.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the singer’s publicist told Sky News.

Michael was known for songs like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Careless Whisper” and “Last Christmas” among others.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s