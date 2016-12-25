Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies

(BBC/WFLA/WJBF) – Singer George Michael has died aged 53, according to BBC News.

Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, Michael is best known for his career singing with Wham in the 1980’s before continuing on in a solo career.

The singer’s publicist told BBC News Michael passed away at his Oxfordshire home.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the singer’s publicist told Sky News.

Michael was known for songs like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Careless Whisper” and “Last Christmas” among others.