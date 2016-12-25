Ringing in 2017 with the whole family

Augusta, GA — Ringing in the New Year that is something that is often left to the adults, but if you have kids you know how much they want to be part of the fun. That is why there is a party especially for them. It’s the 7th Annual New Year’s Eve Concert and Countdown to Noon presented by Episcopal Day School.

The celebration includes an energy packed performance by Tara Scheyer and the Mud Puppy Band. It is a great way for the kids to have fun dancing and singing (and burning off some of that extra energy they have acquired over Christmas vacation). And, of course, what countdown would be complete without noisemakers?

The event will be held at the Episcopal Day School Gym and kicks off at 11am on Saturday, December 31. The concert is for “kids” of all ages. tickets are just $5 for ages 3 to 17 and can be purchased at the door; everyone else is free.

For more information visit TaraScheyer.com.