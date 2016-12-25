The Means Report: A Holiday Celebration Part 4

Augusta, GA — It has become a tradition at WJBF over recent years; each Christmas is celebrated with The Means Report: A Holiday Celebration. This show gives us a chance to step back and look at what this season really means, taking a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. And this year’s show, like all of those in years past, is packed with heartwarming stories for the whole family.

We start with a young police officer, who actually saved Christmas! That’s right, that young boy saved Christmas from none-other than the Grinch. While the Grinch’s heart may have been “two sizes two small”, that young police officer showed what it means to have a heart that is much bigger.

Next find out about a special New Year’s Celebration full of fun for the whole family, but most importantly for the kids. It is the Countdown to Noon on December 31 at the Episcopal Day School gym featuring a great concert by Tara Scheyer and the Mud Puppy Band. Tickets are only $5 and can be purchased at the door.

And what is Christmas without family? After searching for her birth family for most of her life, one woman is getting to spend this Christmas with her sisters for the first time in more than 70 years. And another young man does not just see Santa at Christmastime. He can honestly call the jolly man his “BFF”.

Finally, for us Christmas is all about giving – of ourselves and our time. So what better way to wrap up this year’s show than with three special stories about people that are making sure those around them are reminded of just how special they are.