BURKE COUNTY, Ga. – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

33 year-old Corey Marion Mack was last seen walking away from his home on Saturday.

He was wearing a green shirt, dark blue pants, and brown boots.

Mack has dreadlocks and a shaggy beard.

According to family members, Corey has mental health issues, including Schizophrenia, and has not been taking his medication.\

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burke County sheriff’s office.