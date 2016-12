JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Jefferson County investigators are trying to find a suspect in an early-morning shooting death.

The coroner confirms 32-year-old Freddie Murray Jr. was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Monday at an apartment in Green Meadows Court.

So far no suspects have been identified.

Murray’s body is being taken to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on any arrests.