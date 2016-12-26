Georgia state patrol urging drivers to stay safe during holiday travel period

Augusta, GA. (WJBF)- Georgia state troopers are urging drivers to use caution during the holiday travel period. Officials say since Friday eight people have been killed on Georgia highways during the Christmas weekend. Although the travel period doesn’t end until midnight tonight they say that number is higher this year compared to last year.

GA state patrol says they want to reduce the number of fatalities during the Christmas travel period. In order to do so they’ll be monitoring drivers with excessive speed, alcohol impairment and drivers that fail to use seat belts. Shannon Cooper says seeing state troopers on the road have helped to remind her of just how dangerous traveling can be during the holidays.

“Compared to thanksgiving, the traffic has been considerably lighter, it’s pretty flowing and everyone seems to be real considerate versus aggressive. We haven’t seen a wreck yet and we’ve probably come a 100 miles already.” Cooper said.

Mark W. McDonough, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said state troopers will be patrolling during two 78-hour holiday periods for Christmas and New Year’s. State patrol defines the Christmas holiday travel period as having started at 6 p.m. Friday and will end tonight at midnight. The New Year holiday travel period begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and ends on Jan. 2.