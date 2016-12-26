No. 3 Clemson returns to site of championship disappointment

PHOENIX (AP) – Clemson is back in Arizona, hoping to celebrate a College Football Playoff victory in the same stadium the Tigers lamented coming up just short of a national championship last season.

The 3rd-ranked Tigers landed at the Phoenix Sky Harbor late Monday afternoon for their Fiesta Bowl semifinal against No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday. The Buckeyes were expected to arrive about an hour after Clemson.

Coach Dabo Swinney has been selling his team on putting last season’s 45-40 championship game loss to Alabama behind it by winning this trip to University of Phoenix Stadium.

Swinney said all his players made the trip.

The Tigers and Buckeyes last played in the 2014 Orange Bowl, with Clemson winning 40-35. This will be the second matchup of Swinney and Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer.