Augusta to reopen downtown alley

george-eskola By Published:
Richmond Summit apartments.
Richmond Summit apartments.

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The new year will bring a new look to an alley in downtown Augusta.

City announcing it will begin work in January to get the alley between Broad and Ellis street re-opened to traffic.

The alley is  next to the entrance of the Richmond Summit apartments.

Last year residents complained saying with the alley closed they had to go Broad Street  or  Ellis Street to catch a ride.

” We are responding to some resident concerns in that particular area they wanted the road re-opened, we evaluated the situation and realize maybe this is a move that needs to be taken the work will begin by the end of January 2017 we hope to have the roadway improved and repaired and ready to go very soon,” said Public Information Officer Jim Beasley.

The street will be one way from Broad to Ellis Street and will have new lighting to make it brighter,
There’s  no final cost on the project at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s