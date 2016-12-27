Augusta to reopen downtown alley

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The new year will bring a new look to an alley in downtown Augusta.

City announcing it will begin work in January to get the alley between Broad and Ellis street re-opened to traffic.

The alley is next to the entrance of the Richmond Summit apartments.

Last year residents complained saying with the alley closed they had to go Broad Street or Ellis Street to catch a ride.

” We are responding to some resident concerns in that particular area they wanted the road re-opened, we evaluated the situation and realize maybe this is a move that needs to be taken the work will begin by the end of January 2017 we hope to have the roadway improved and repaired and ready to go very soon,” said Public Information Officer Jim Beasley.

The street will be one way from Broad to Ellis Street and will have new lighting to make it brighter,

There’s no final cost on the project at this time.