Columbia County man arrested for animal cruelty; dog's vocal cords damaged from shock collar

Ashley-Campbell
james-long
james-long

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. – A Columbia County man is facing animal cruelty charges after investigators say he zip-tied a shock collar around a dog’s neck.

James Long was arrested on December 23.

Employees at Heartsong Animal Clinic called deputies after they say Long brought an 8-month old puppy in to be neutered.

They noticed the dog had a foul odor and two spots on his neck that were stained from draining wounds.

They say Long used zip-ties to make a shock collar tighter around the dog’s neck, causing damage to the animal’s vocal chords.

The pet is now with animal control.

