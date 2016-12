RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. – An accident involving a Richmond County deputy is slowing traffic in south Augusta.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Phinizy Road and Peach Orchard Road.

It’s not clear who was at fault, but witnesses told our photographer it appeared the deputy may have injured his leg.

The deputy had to be cut out of his vehicle.

He was taken to an area hospital.

We’re working to get more information on this wreck and the deputy’s condition.